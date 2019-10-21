Best of Chicago 2019 runoff ballot

Runoff ballot—Vote now!

The polls are open for our second—and final—round of voting. Runoff voting ends at noon on Monday, October 21.

Thank you to everyone who voted in the first round of voting for the Best of Chicago!

The goal in compiling the runoff ballot was to have the top four vote-getters for each question. For questions with fewer than four nominees in the first round of voting, there are only two or three choices. Where there were tied votes for the third or fourth-place nominees, there are more than four choices. Where a single nominee had what we judged the overwhelming majority of nominations, we declared them the winner outright, but are not announcing it just yet.

Runoff voting for Best Chicagoan to follow on Twitter is happening separately as a Twitter Poll.

In the first round of voting we also asked what question we should have asked but didn't. We got two winning questions, which we are asking at the end of the Buy Local and City Life sections. (We will not have an additional round of voting on these questions.)

All winners will be announced with the publication of the Reader's Best of Chicago issue on November 7.

Vote now!

Best of Chicago issue: November 7

Best of Chicago Party: November 19